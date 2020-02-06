UrduPoint.com
Russia, Serbia Ready To Boost Cooperation On Kosovo, Other Regional Issues - Moscow

Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Tasic, during recent consultations, expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation on regional issues, which are being considered by the UN Security Council and include Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A thorough exchange of views confirmed the high level of the concurrence of Moscow's and Belgrade's approaches to key issues [that are] on the agenda of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.

[The sides] expressed readiness to further strengthen close cooperation on regional issues that are addressed by the Security Council ” Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and others ” based on the UN Charter and norms and principles of international law," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the diplomats confirmed their commitments to stepping up the core and coordinating role of the UN in settling international issues.

Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008. However, the move was not recognized by Belgrade. Russia and Israel, among other states, also do not recognize Kosovo's independence.

