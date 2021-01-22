Russia, Serbia Start Talks About Joint Production of Sputnik V Vaccine - Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia and Serbia have started negotiations on the joint production of the coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, Serbian Minister without portfolio Nenad Popovic said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Popovic, who is in the charge of the innovations and technological development, visited the Russian vaccine factory in the city of Volginsky, located in the Vladimir region, to meet with the general director of vaccine-producing company Generium, Daniil Taliansky, who confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to make a technology transfer and help train Serbian specialists for the production of Sputnik V in Serbia.

"Thanks to President Vucic, the Russian side immediately responded to our request for the production in Serbia of the Russian vaccine Sputnik," Popovic said.

He added that he signed with Generium a protocol determining further steps in the joint production and expected Russian experts to inspect Serbia's production capacities soon.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said last Sunday that Serbia is expecting 500,000 doses of Sputnik V in the near future. The first batch of 2,400 doses of the vaccine was delivered to Belgrade on December 30, 2020. Sputnik V is undergoing the procedure of obtaining a permit for use in Serbia.