Russia, Serbia To Continue Coordinating Efforts To Resolve Kosovo Issue - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:19 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and outgoing Serbian Ambassador to Russia Slavenko Terzic during their meeting on Monday stressed that Moscow and Belgrade will continue to coordinate their efforts in resolving the Kosovo crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The situation with the Kosovo settlement was considered in detail. The parties stressed the importance of continuing close coordination in this area based on the UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and international law," the statement said.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries have not recognized its independence.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 1244, the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) was established in 1999 to ensure peace and stability in Kosovo and the larger region.

�The situation in Kosovo escalated in May when the Kosovar police launched a special operation under the pretext of combating organized crime and carried out raids in the country's Serb-populated north. At least 19 people were subsequently detained, including Russian UNMIK member Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was involved despite his diplomatic immunity and later hospitalized in Belgrade with multiple head injuries that he sustained during his arrest.

World

