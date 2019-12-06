UrduPoint.com
Russia Set For Serious Work At Normandy Four Summit To Settle Ukraine Crisis - Peskov

Fri 06th December 2019

Moscow is set for serious work within the framework of the Normandy format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, and it expects the upcoming meeting to help crisis settlement in Ukraine, preserving the Minsk accords, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"As for the mood, we are very determined. There is only one expectation, to help resolve the domestic Ukrainian conflict in the southeast of this country, to provide once again a common understanding of the lack of alternative implementation of the Minsk agreements, and to prevent any blurring of these agreements," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that it was important to hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Peskov added he was confident that the ongoing anti-pension reform strikes in France would not affect the holding of the summit on Monday.

"In this case, we would not exaggerate any danger or anything else for the summit. We are convinced that the French authorities are able ... and will perfectly provide the necessary conditions for this meeting," Peskov said.

The largest nationwide strike since Emmanuel Macron's election in 2017 began in Paris on Thursday. The rally followed the government's proposal to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, angering railroad employees, teachers, police and other public workers.

