Russia Set To Lend Belarus $1.5Bln - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

Russia Set to Lend Belarus $1.5Bln - Putin

Russia will uphold its pledge to lend Belarus money, the two countries agreed on $1.5 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia will uphold its pledge to lend Belarus money, the two countries agreed on $1.5 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"Russian Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin has recently been to Belarus on a visit.

He held serious large talks, which were successful in all fields where we interact and on financial issues. It was agreed that Russia would give Belarus a state loan of $1.5 billion in this difficult period," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The finance ministers of the two countries are working on this deal, Putin said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

More Stories From World

