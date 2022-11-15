Russia Set to Resume Direct Flights With Japan - Russian Ambassador

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia is set to resume direct flights with Japan, but does not feel a reciprocal desire from the Japanese side, Mikhail Galuzin, outgoing Russian ambassador to Japan, said in an interview with Russian journalists.

Direct flights between the two countries were actually terminated shortly after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Japanese airspace is not closed to Russian aircraft, and Russian airspace is not closed to Japanese passenger and cargo aircraft, but the Japanese side has stopped flights between Japan and the European continent through Russian airspace," Galuzin said.

"It was not our initiative. In light of the sanctions, there are certain obstacles for the flights of our aircraft to Japan. We are set to resume such flights, but so far we do not feel a reciprocal desire from the Japanese side," he said.