UrduPoint.com

Russia Sets Grain Export Goal Of 60Mln Tonnes For 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia Sets Grain Export Goal of 60Mln Tonnes for 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia has set an export target of 60 million tonnes of grain for the 2022-2023 agricultural season after ensuring there are enough reserves to maintain the country's food security, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday, citing Deputy Minister Oksana Lut.

"The export quota for the period from February 15 to June 30, 2023, amounts to 25.5 million tonnes. By the time it went into effect, Russia's grain exports in the current agricultural year had totaled 35 million tonnes, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service. Overall, the target for the whole season is around 60 million tonnes, which will help create necessary reserves and ensure the country's food security," a statement read.

The ministry also stated that it would not review the current export quota for the agricultural year, which runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, but could probably redistribute it in favor of active exporters.

The quota is now distributed among 203 companies.

In 2022, Russia's grain harvest increased by 26.7% year-on-year up to a record 153.8 million tonnes in weight after processing, according to the agriculture ministry. In late December, the ministry created a sowing area for the harvest in 2023, which could bring as many as 125-127 million tonnes of grain harvested at farm, including around 85-86 million tonnes of wheat.

Earlier on Wednesday, however, Russian think-tank Sovecon downgraded Russia's wheat harvest forecast for 2023 from 86 million tonnes to 85.3 million tonnes due to difficult weather conditions over the winter.

Related Topics

Weather Exports Russia Agriculture February June July December From Wheat Weight Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

38 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.