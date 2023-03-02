Russia Sets Grain Export Goal of 60Mln Tonnes for 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia has set an export target of 60 million tonnes of grain for the 2022-2023 agricultural season after ensuring there are enough reserves to maintain the country's food security, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday, citing Deputy Minister Oksana Lut.

"The export quota for the period from February 15 to June 30, 2023, amounts to 25.5 million tonnes. By the time it went into effect, Russia's grain exports in the current agricultural year had totaled 35 million tonnes, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service. Overall, the target for the whole season is around 60 million tonnes, which will help create necessary reserves and ensure the country's food security," a statement read.

The ministry also stated that it would not review the current export quota for the agricultural year, which runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, but could probably redistribute it in favor of active exporters.

The quota is now distributed among 203 companies.

In 2022, Russia's grain harvest increased by 26.7% year-on-year up to a record 153.8 million tonnes in weight after processing, according to the agriculture ministry. In late December, the ministry created a sowing area for the harvest in 2023, which could bring as many as 125-127 million tonnes of grain harvested at farm, including around 85-86 million tonnes of wheat.

Earlier on Wednesday, however, Russian think-tank Sovecon downgraded Russia's wheat harvest forecast for 2023 from 86 million tonnes to 85.3 million tonnes due to difficult weather conditions over the winter.