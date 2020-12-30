Russia Sets Next Test of Heavy-Lift Angara 5A Rocket for April-June

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A third test launch of Russia's heavy-lift Angara A5 carrier rocket is set to occur between April-June, the director general of the state-run Khrunichev Space Center said in an interview out Wednesday.

"We plan to conduct the third launch during summer trails in the second quarter of 2021.

The date will be set by the state committee on flight tests," Alexei Varochko told the Russian Space magazine.

The rocket successfully carried a mock payload to space in 2014 and earlier this month. It needs to clear four more tests before moving into the mass production stage between 2022 and 2024.

The Angara family of environmentally friendly carrier rockets ranges from the light-lift Angara 1.2 to the super-heavy Angara A5B. All trials take place at the Plesetsk spaceport in northwestern Russia.

More Stories From World

