Russia Sets No Preconditions for Putin-Biden Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia does not set any preconditions for the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I want to remind you about the initial offer by President Putin. President Putin was speaking about [the possibility to meet] in the several days to come, and then he said 'or anytime later'.

He did not mention any preconditions," Peskov told reporters.

Putin will need some time to analyze Biden's proposals on a bilateral meeting, the Kremlin spokesman specified.

"As for the statement of President Biden, he made several offers. The offer to hold a meeting is largely in accord with Putin's earlier offer ... Of course, it will take some time to analyze the offer, and then a response will be given, in line with the decision of the head of state ... the Russian president," Peskov added.