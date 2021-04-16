UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sets No Preconditions For Putin-Biden Meeting - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia Sets No Preconditions for Putin-Biden Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia does not set any preconditions for the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I want to remind you about the initial offer by President Putin. President Putin was speaking about [the possibility to meet] in the several days to come, and then he said 'or anytime later'.

He did not mention any preconditions," Peskov told reporters.

Putin will need some time to analyze Biden's proposals on a bilateral meeting, the Kremlin spokesman specified.

"As for the statement of President Biden, he made several offers. The offer to hold a meeting is largely in accord with Putin's earlier offer ... Of course, it will take some time to analyze the offer, and then a response will be given, in line with the decision of the head of state ... the Russian president," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

7 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

19 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

25 minutes ago

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

40 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

41 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.