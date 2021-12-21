Russia Sets No Ultimatums on Timing of Response to Its Security Proposals - Diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov

Moscow did not set a specific time frame for the US and NATO to respond to its proposals on security guarantees, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Moscow did not set a specific time frame for the US and NATO to respond to its proposals on security guarantees, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday.

"To be honest, I have not heard about the ultimatum, about the deadlines," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The diplomat also noted that under no circumstances Russia will allow NATO infrastructure to be deployed in Ukraine and Georgia. Otherwise, the response will be completely different, he said.