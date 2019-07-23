UrduPoint.com
Russia Sets Up New Border Control Complex In Northern Kuril Islands

A new border control facility of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the eastern Arctic region was opened in the city of Severo-Kurilsk, situated on the island of Paramushir, the FSB press service said in a statement on Tuesday

"The new facility of the [FSB department] in the city of Severo-Kurilsk is equipped with the most modern equipment. It has everything that is needed for [conducting] the service to protect the state border and aquatic biological resources, having rest and comfortable living conditions for the employees and their families.

The complex is capable of operating in a fully autonomous mode," the statement said.

The opening ceremony was attended by Col. Gen. of the Reserve, Vyacheslav Dorokhin, the head of the border guard department of the FSB in the eastern Arctic region, Vice Adm. Roman Tolok, and head of Severo-Kurilsk municipal district Alexander Serebryakov, among others.

According to Tolok, over the past year and a half, modern facilities were opened on the territories belonging to the border guard department and a few more are planned to be put into operation in the near future.

