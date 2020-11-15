UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Setting Up Humanitarian Response Center In Karabakh's Main City - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russia Setting Up Humanitarian Response Center in Karabakh's Main City - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russia has been working to establish a humanitarian response center in Stepanakert, the main city in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and has sent a task force to assist displaced people, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Management Center said Sunday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has started work to set up an interdepartamental center of humanitarian response in Stepanakert.

To that end, the center's task force was deployed to Stepanakert on November 14 as part of the Russian peacekeeping force," a statement read.

Another task force sent to the region by Russia's Emergencies Ministry will join the response center after it is relocated to Stepanakert. Forces from the Russian security agency's border guard service and other Federal agencies will also be joining the center, the ministry added. The center will be formed by November 20.

Related Topics

Russia Stepanakert November Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

3 hours ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

3 hours ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.