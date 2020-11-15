MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russia has been working to establish a humanitarian response center in Stepanakert, the main city in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and has sent a task force to assist displaced people, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Management Center said Sunday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has started work to set up an interdepartamental center of humanitarian response in Stepanakert.

To that end, the center's task force was deployed to Stepanakert on November 14 as part of the Russian peacekeeping force," a statement read.

Another task force sent to the region by Russia's Emergencies Ministry will join the response center after it is relocated to Stepanakert. Forces from the Russian security agency's border guard service and other Federal agencies will also be joining the center, the ministry added. The center will be formed by November 20.