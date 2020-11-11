Russia Setting Up Trade Mission In Syria - Decree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:23 PM
Russia is setting up a trade representation in Syria, the government decree said Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia is setting up a trade representation in Syria, the government decree said Wednesday.
According to the document, the mission will open this year.
Another government decree ordered shutdown of trade missions in Lithuania and Ukraine.