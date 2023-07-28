Open Menu

Russia Shares Aspiration Of African Nations To Take More Active Role In UN - Putin

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russia Shares Aspiration of African Nations to Take More Active Role in UN - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia supports aspiration of African countries that are willing to take a more active role in the work of the United Nations, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Of course, we share Africa's desire to take a larger part in the activities of the United Nations.

We see what an active position the African Union takes in this regard. We are ready in practical terms to consider proposals to expand the number of representatives of African structures, Africans as a whole in UN structures," Putin said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

