UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Russia shares the concerns expressed by China and the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) about the security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) viewed as a threat to regional security, Russian Representative in the UN General Assembly First Committee Andrey Belousov told reporters.

"We share the concerns expressed by China at the First Committee. In addition, quite serious concerns were raised by ASEAN countries because they see in this trilateral technical partnership a threat to regional security," Belousov said.

"For example, Indonesia and Malaysia said the implementation of this initiative could lead to the arms race in the region."

"Countries need more time and information about how the participants of this trilateral cooperation see the ways of its implementation. Only after receiving full information about it, we would be able to form any conclusions and questions regarding the impact of this initiative on security, nuclear non-proliferation regime and the commitments that the participants have under the frameworks of various international agreements," he added.