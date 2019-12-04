UrduPoint.com
Russia Shares China's Position On INF, Says More Countries Should Be Involved In Arms Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

Russia Shares China's Position on INF, Says More Countries Should Be Involved in Arms Deal

Russia agrees with China in that a new arms deal to replace the unraveled Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) is needed, but it should be signed with many countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russia agrees with China in that a new arms deal to replace the unraveled Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) is needed, but it should be signed with many countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the US thought it was a good idea to make a new treaty in place of the demised INF and that Russia also wanted to "make a deal," adding that China was interested in joining the talks.

However, China has previously said it would not participate in the trilateral talks, and believed it was important for more countries to be involved.

"[Putin] has said it on multiple occasions. The point is that when talking about the demise of the INF and finding some sort of alternative for it, talks with not just Beijing should be discussed. First and foremost, we should consider western Europe, where there are also intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles," Peskov said.

