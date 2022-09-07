(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia shares the demands of the people of Germany, dissatisfied with a sharp increase in energy prices, who demand the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"In Germany, we see that now there are demonstrations demanding the launch of Nord Stream 2. We share these requirements of consumers in Germany," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

