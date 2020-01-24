Russia Shares Palestinian Concerns Over Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Settlement - Putin

Russia understands the concerns of Palestine regarding the settlement of its conflict with Israel, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Bethlehem in the central West Bank

BETHLEHEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russia understands the concerns of Palestine regarding the settlement of its conflict with Israel, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Bethlehem in the central West Bank.

"This [cooperation] concerns the economy, the humanitarian field, and this certainly concerns issues connected with the Israeli[-Palestinian] settlement. I understand your concerns about the matter," Putin said.

The Russian leader also invited Abbas to visit Moscow in May to attend the Victory Day parade, which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Palestinian leader, in his turn, pointed to the necessity of discussing the so-called deal of the century proposed by US President Donald Trump to settle the long-standing Middle East conflict and the situation over Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories.

"Of course, we need to discuss a range of issues.

First of all, I mean Israel's statement on the annexation of Palestinian territories, the possibility of announcing the second part of Trump's 'deal of the century' � as we know, the US people have already revealed the first part � as well as the presidential and parliamentary elections in Palestine," Abbas said.

Abbas also thanked Russia for its constant support and said that Moscow always attempted to draw the international community's attention to the Palestinian issue.

Under the Trump administration, Washington has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Golan Heights as part of the nation. The decisions were met with outrage in the Arab world and criticism on the part of the United Nations. In addition, last November, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington no longer considers Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal, a statement that contradicted not only a UNSC resolution on the issue but US' previous policy.