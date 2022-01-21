Russia Shares Sense of Urgency About JCPOA, US Hopes Moscow Will Influence Iran - Blinken

Russia shares a sense of urgency about the need to restore compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, and the United States hopes Moscow will use its influence on Tehran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday after his talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russia shares a sense of urgency about the need to restore compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, and the United States hopes Moscow will use its influence on Tehran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday after his talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

"Russia shares a sense of urgency about the compliance with Iranian nuclear deal. We hope that Russia will use its influence on Iran to (push for compliance)," Blinken told journalists.