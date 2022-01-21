UrduPoint.com

Russia Shares Sense Of Urgency About JCPOA, US Hopes Moscow Will Influence Iran - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Russia Shares Sense of Urgency About JCPOA, US Hopes Moscow Will Influence Iran - Blinken

Russia shares a sense of urgency about the need to restore compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, and the United States hopes Moscow will use its influence on Tehran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday after his talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russia shares a sense of urgency about the need to restore compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, and the United States hopes Moscow will use its influence on Tehran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday after his talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

"Russia shares a sense of urgency about the compliance with Iranian nuclear deal. We hope that Russia will use its influence on Iran to (push for compliance)," Blinken told journalists.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran Geneva United States

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Ag ..

EU Foreign Ministers Will Not Discuss Sanctions Against Russia on January 24 - S ..

3 minutes ago
 EU to Extend Consideration of Nord Stream 2 Certif ..

EU to Extend Consideration of Nord Stream 2 Certification If Asks Kiev's Opinion

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US 'Fully Prepared' for More Biden-Pu ..

Blinken Says US 'Fully Prepared' for More Biden-Putin Talks if Needed

3 minutes ago
 Pb govt approves special allowance for BPF emloyee ..

Pb govt approves special allowance for BPF emloyees : Khayal Ahmed Kastro

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan determined to benefit from sea resources, ..

Pakistan determined to benefit from sea resources, blue economy: President Alvi

6 minutes ago
 JSMU receives 11,000 applications for private medi ..

JSMU receives 11,000 applications for private medical colleges' admissions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.