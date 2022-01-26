Russia Sharply Reduces Its Foreign Exchange Reserves in Dollars - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia is trying to reduce dependence on the Dollar and sharply reduces its foreign exchange reserves in the US Currency, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are sharply reducing our foreign exchange reserves, which are held in Dollars," Lavrov told Russian lawmakers.