Russia Shipped $13Bln Worth of Weapons in 2019, Export Grows Despite Sanctions - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia has shipped $13 billion worth of weapons and military equipment abroad since the beginning of the year, as exports are growing despite sanctions and unfair competition, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, adding that some major contracts were signed during defense exhibitions that the country hosted in 2019.

"The export of Russian weapons and military equipment is growing. This year we have shipped $13 billion worth of products," Putin said at a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Foreign States, as quoted on the Kremlin's website.

This is an over $2 billion increase compared to the same period in 2018, according to the Russian leader.

Russia signed contracts for delivering around 35 billion rubles ($558.6 million) worth of weapons at the seven large-scale defense exhibitions that it hosted in 2019, including the ARMY-2019 and the MAKS-2019, Putin added.

"Russia is strengthening its position in the global defense market despite intensification of sanctions and unfair competition," Putin said.