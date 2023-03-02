Russia Shocked by Unpunished Nord Stream Sabotage in Zone of West Responsibility- Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moscow is shocked by the unpunished sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the zone of responsibility of NATO and the EU, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are shocked by the unpunished sabotage against the main gas pipelines of the Nord Stream in the zone of responsibility of NATO and the EU.

We insist on a fair and prompt investigation of this act of terrorism involving Russia and other interested parties," Lavrov said at a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.