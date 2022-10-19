Russia Shoots Down Ukrainian Drones in Crimea - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Russia's air defense system shot down Ukrainian drones in the sky over Crimea, as well as over the peninsula's largest city, Sevastopol, on Wednesday, Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to the Crimean regional head, said.

"(Ukrainian) UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were again shot down in Crimea and Sevastopol. The air defense system went off. The sky over the peninsula is under protection," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that Russia's air defense had shot down a Ukrainian drone near a military airfield located in the village of Belbek.

Part of its debris fell on a residential building in the private sector. No one was injured.

On February 24, Russian began its military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Kiev, in response, launched a series of attacks against Russia. Those included an explosion on the Crimean bridge, terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted sabotage on the TurkStream gas pipeline, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.