Russia Should Build Welfare State - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia should build a welfare state, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"You know, we must build a welfare state. True, in Europe, especially in northern Europe, it has long been said that we need to build a welfare state. This is especially important for us, bearing in mind the difference in incomes of various categories of citizens," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club.