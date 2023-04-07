Russia Should Consider Providing Security Guarantees for Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia should consider the possibility of providing security guarantees for Belarus as its ally amid the tough geopolitical situation across the globe.

"Russia, of course, should consider providing security guarantees for Belarus as its ally and as a country with which we are in the most advanced form of integration," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin hosted talks between Russia President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Putin said that Moscow and Minsk should increase security cooperation and focus on the Union State's security system. The authorities of the two countries will prepare a security concept of the Union State, which will, among other things, reflect the external challenges, according to the Russian leader.