Russia Should Develop Domestic Tourism Instead Of Closing Border - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:15 PM

Russia Should Develop Domestic Tourism Instead of Closing Border - Prime Minister

It is better to improve conditions for tourism inside Russia rather than artificially close the border, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) It is better to improve conditions for tourism inside Russia rather than artificially close the border, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"It is better to create conditions for holidays in our country than to artificially close the border.

Appropriate investments are needed in infrastructure, roads, communications, so that there is gas, water, and everything else people need for comfortable holidays," Mishustin told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The prime minister expressed hope that Russians would choose domestic tourism over going for holidays abroad after conditions inside the country were improved.

