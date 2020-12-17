Russia Should Develop Own Social Media Platforms Amid Restrictions From Outside - Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia needed to develop its own social media platforms in response to restrictions imposed on Russian media from abroad.
"We need to develop these platforms ourselves. ... IT independence is impossible if we depend on other people's platforms," Putin told reporters following the annual press conference.