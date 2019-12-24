Russia Should Ensure Deterrence Against All Military Threats - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia should be capable of defending itself against all military threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Among the issues of state, national importance, the tasks of maintaining Russia's defense capabilities occupy a crucial position; no matter how the situation unfolds, the reliable, guaranteed defense of our motherland from all potential military threats must remain unchanged," the president said at the end-of-year session of the Russian Defense Ministry's board.

He also noted that the Russians remembered the lessons of history and were proud of their heroes.