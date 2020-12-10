Russia Should Focus on Social Development to Fight Arctic Depopulation - Senior Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's Arctic territories, which are inhabited by 2.5 million people, are in danger of depopulation, with 12,000 locals yearly leaving it in search of better opportunities in big cities, Nikolai Kharitonov, the head of the Russian lower house's committee on problems of the North and Far East, told Sputnik, stressing urgency of doubling efforts to promote socioeconomic development of the poorly-accessible region

Kharitonov spoke on the sidelines of the 10th International Forum "Arctic: Today and the Future," which kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

"Some 2.5 million people permanently reside in the Arctic region, including the indigenous peoples of the north. The outflow of the population from the Arctic territory today is impressive and amounts to 12,000 per year. The reasons why people leave are well known.

The Arctic is a hard-to-reach region and residents of the Arctic regions face a huge number of problems in various spheres of life. We have approved a strategy for the development of the Arctic region until 2035. A new version of the state program is underway. It is necessary to respect its social orientation as we carry out our work," the lawmaker said.

In late October, President Vladimir Putin approved a strategy for developing Russia's Arctic zone and ensuring national security until 2035. In parallel, the work is underway on state program "Socioeconomic development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation for 2021-2024."

In addition, to contain the depopulation, Russia looks to expand a program under which its citizens can apply to use up to one hectare (2.5 acres) of land in the Far East free of charge for five years to the Arctic region.