Russia Should Have Dialogue With G7 Countries - German Free Democratic Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia should engage in discussions with the G7 nations as a way for the country to alleviate its tensions with other world powers, Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party's leader, told Passauer Neue Presse in an interview published on Friday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States. Trump also said that Russia should return to what used to be G8. While some countries, like Japan, are open to the idea, others, like Canada, remain stridently opposed to it. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that his country saw any form of dialogue with G7 nations as useful.

"Russia should again participate in discussions within the 'G7 + 1' format.

This is a prerequisite for reducing tensions," Lindner said.

Despite standing firm on maintaining sanctions against Russia, the leader of the Free Democratic Party stressed the necessity of dialogue.

"We must intensify a dialogue with Moscow. There is no sense for G7 countries to discuss between themselves how bad is President Putin," he said.

The G8 format had been in place from 1998-2014 but was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 have accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and introduced sanctions on Russia as a result. Recently, more and more members of the Western political establishment have begun questioning the wisdom of antagonizing Russia and refusing mutually beneficial cooperation.