UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Should Have Dialogue With G7 Countries - German Free Democratic Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Russia Should Have Dialogue With G7 Countries - German Free Democratic Party

Russia should engage in discussions with the G7 nations as a way for the country to alleviate its tensions with other world powers, Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party's leader, told Passauer Neue Presse in an interview published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia should engage in discussions with the G7 nations as a way for the country to alleviate its tensions with other world powers, Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party's leader, told Passauer Neue Presse in an interview published on Friday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump agreed to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States. Trump also said that Russia should return to what used to be G8. While some countries, like Japan, are open to the idea, others, like Canada, remain stridently opposed to it. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that his country saw any form of dialogue with G7 nations as useful.

"Russia should again participate in discussions within the 'G7 + 1' format.

This is a prerequisite for reducing tensions," Lindner said.

Despite standing firm on maintaining sanctions against Russia, the leader of the Free Democratic Party stressed the necessity of dialogue.

"We must intensify a dialogue with Moscow. There is no sense for G7 countries to discuss between themselves how bad is President Putin," he said.

The G8 format had been in place from 1998-2014 but was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 have accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and introduced sanctions on Russia as a result. Recently, more and more members of the Western political establishment have begun questioning the wisdom of antagonizing Russia and refusing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Trump Vladimir Putin Japan United States 2020 Christian From

Recent Stories

Postings, transfers in Sindh police

38 seconds ago

Pakistan wants to resolve Kashmir issues with Indi ..

39 seconds ago

Facial pain may be a symptom of headaches: Study

41 seconds ago

India is on dangerous road, playing with fire in I ..

45 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board hygiene check; eight n ..

20 minutes ago

No Announcement on Normandy Summit Expected at G7 ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.