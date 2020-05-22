Russia Should Hold Major COVID-19 Antibody Study at Least 7 Weeks After Peak - Official

It is too early to hold a population-level COVID-19 antibody survey in Russia, it should be held at least seven weeks after the peak is reached, but there is already a concept of this study, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog, has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) It is too early to hold a population-level COVID-19 antibody survey in Russia, it should be held at least seven weeks after the peak is reached, but there is already a concept of this study, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I believe it is still too early to hold this survey.

We have started working on it, we have already laid out work in different regions, we have determined the cohort. There is an understanding of how this will be done, and there is enough time to prepare," Popova added.

Scientists believe that at least seven weeks should pass after the peak of the epidemic to make such a survey expedient, Rospotrebnadzor chief added. This is when it will be possible to detect the antibodies ensuring immune response in case of any further "meeting" with the virus.