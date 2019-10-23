Russia Should Increase Cooperation With Namibia - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia and Namibia should strengthen their partnership in areas such as tourism, agriculture , and mechanical engineering, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Wednesday during the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum.

"I took part in [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's meeting with the president of Namibia ... Our cooperation is increasing. It has grown six times last year, it has grown 60 percent during this year's first half. So there is a [positive] dynamic, but on their own these indicators are not enough," Trutnev told reporters.

The cooperation between the two countries remains concentrated in very narrow areas, according to the deputy prime minister.

"From our side, it is mostly grain exports, from theirs � diamond exports. There are several other items, but for now those are the biggest [areas of cooperation]," he said.

However, there are still plenty of potential partnership directions.

"There are several directions for cooperation in the areas of mechanical engineering, creation of service centers, medicine. We will try to develop partnership [in those areas]," Trutnev noted.

He mentioned that the Namibian president had stressed his interest in boosting tourism between his country and Russia.

"Namibia is a very interesting country in that regard, they could broaden the tourist market, but right now they react very guardedly to the Russian side's offers," Trutnev commented.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

