Russia Should Initiate Review of UN Sanctions Against Jailed Viktor Bout, His Lawyer Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The lawyers of jailed Russian national Viktor Bout are holding talks with Russian diplomats on whether it is possible to review Russia's stance with regard to UN sanctions, which target Bout, among others, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"His [Bout's] opinion is that Russia should initiate a review of the imposition of sanctions because at one time the Russian Federation voted for these sanctions," Tarasov said.

The lawyer recalled that when Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova asked why it was impossible to transfer Bout to a Russian prison, the US side pointed to the fact that Bout was on the UN sanctions list.

"This [the possible review of Russia's stance on sanctions] will be discussed with diplomats," Bout's lawyer told Sputnik.

He added that Bout's defense is currently working on documents that will present proof that the Russian national had nothing to do with supplying Colombian rebels with weapons.

"I cannot give you the exact dates, but this work ... could take months, maybe a year. In the end - a full report that Viktor Bout is completely unrelated to weapons deliveries," Tarasov said.

Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008. Two years later he was extradited to the United States, where he faced charges of conspiring to kill American nationals and of supplying Colombian rebels with weapons. Bout is now serving a 25-year sentence at the Marion Federal prison in Illinois.