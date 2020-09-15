(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Germany should share the information on the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with Moscow so that Russia could analyze it, Klaus Ernst, the head of the Bundestag's energy and economy committee, told Sputnik.

"The detailed results of the investigation must be shared with Russia," Ernst said, adding that he hoped the German government would "make it possible for Russia to join the analysis of the results as soon as possible."

"You cannot ask for clarification and hide your own information at the same time," the lawmaker said.