Russia Should Learn Language of Force From West - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Russia continues to be an advocate for peace but it should learn the language of force from the West, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"We are not intentionally antagonizing anyone. Our country is more of an advocate for international harmony, based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and respect for others' concerns," Peskov told a Russian tv show.

He said Europe was in favor of a more egoistic approach to foreign policy, while the United States was stuck in the Wild West mentality.

"We should learn to speak to them in their own language so that they could understand us," Peskov said, adding that Russia should also be "in harmony with itself."

The Kremlin official suggested that Russia's standoff with the European Union was bound to end at the negotiating table but he warned that the end was not in sight.

"It will happen later rather than sooner ” but it will happen. And it will be a valuable experience for us. We will know how to negotiate with them," he predicted.