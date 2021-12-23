Russia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad - Putin

Russia should look for some kind of "effective antidote" to non-traditional values penetrating into Russian society from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia should look for some kind of "effective antidote" to non-traditional values penetrating into Russian society from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"It is like the pandemic, the coronavirus ...

we just need to look for an effective antidote," Putin told an annual press conference, commenting on non-traditional values.

Further elaborating on the matter, the president said that women's sports will cease to exist if men who have changed their sex are allowed to compete.

"I take the traditional approach that woman is woman, man is man," Putin added.