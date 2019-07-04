UrduPoint.com
Russia Should Not Be Key Contributor To Libyan Crisis Settlement - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Russia Should Not be Key Contributor to Libyan Crisis Settlement - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he believes  Russia is not a country that should make a key contribution to peaceful settlement in Libya, but Moscow will not steer clear of participation in the process.

"I don't think that Russia is obliged to make a decisive contribution to the settlement ...

We are not trying to stay away, but we do not want to dive deep into this problem," Putin said at a news conference following talks with the Italian leadership in Rome.

"We need to stop the armed confrontation as quickly as possible, establish a dialogue and agree on how to build and revive the Libyan statehood, we are all interested in this," the Russian president added.

