Russia Should Not be Key Contributor to Libyan Crisis Settlement - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he believes Russia is not a country that should make a key contribution to peaceful settlement in Libya, but Moscow will not steer clear of participation in the process.

"I don't think that Russia is obliged to make a decisive contribution to the settlement ...

We are not trying to stay away, but we do not want to dive deep into this problem," Putin said at a news conference following talks with the Italian leadership in Rome.

"We need to stop the armed confrontation as quickly as possible, establish a dialogue and agree on how to build and revive the Libyan statehood, we are all interested in this," the Russian president added.