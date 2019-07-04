Russia Should Not Be Key Contributor To Libyan Crisis Settlement - Putin
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he believes Russia is not a country that should make a key contribution to peaceful settlement in Libya, but Moscow will not steer clear of participation in the process.
"I don't think that Russia is obliged to make a decisive contribution to the settlement ...
We are not trying to stay away, but we do not want to dive deep into this problem," Putin said at a news conference following talks with the Italian leadership in Rome.
"We need to stop the armed confrontation as quickly as possible, establish a dialogue and agree on how to build and revive the Libyan statehood, we are all interested in this," the Russian president added.