MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia should not close its borders in response to the European Union's decision to restrict issuance of Schengen visas to Russians, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the EU member states reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas to Russians.

"I believe that in response to these Schengen walls that are now being built, we do not need to close, we do not need to take reciprocal measures, collectively punish citizens of European countries," Lavrov said during a meeting with students.