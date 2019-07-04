Russia Should Not Face Demands on Minsk Accords' Implementation - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that foreign countries should not demand the implementation of the Minsk agreements from Russia as the issue should be addressed to Ukraine.

"Why aren't you asking our Ukrainian partners: when will they do that? We cannot do that instead of them.

Let me issue such a decree, what will happen then? How will that look like? Or should we make a decision on amnesty [in Ukraine] - such a law is adopted but not signed by the president [of Ukraine]. That is directly anchored in the Minsk agreements. And so on. Let us calmly understand which steps must be taken by all parties. And let us not make one party responsible for everything," Putin said after the talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.