Russia Should Protect Southern Borders In Wake Of Developments In Afghanistan - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) It is vitally important for Russia to ensure the security of its southern borders in light of developments in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"It is fundamentally important to ensure the security of our southern borders and our allies in Central Asia," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

