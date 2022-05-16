Russia Should Rely on Nuclear Weapon to Deter NATO Should Finland, Sweden Join - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) To deter NATO after accession of Finland and Sweden, Russia should amend its military doctrine to clarify the terms of use of tactical nuclear weapons in response to possible aggression and equip Kalibr and Iskander missiles in the west with nuclear warheads, military expert Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.

"Only by supplying tactical nuclear weapons to the Western Military District troops and the Baltic Fleet in 2022 Russia will be able to promptly eliminate the disparity that still exists today, and that will get even worse if we compare the potential of the Russian military with NATO and its new members that greatly exceed us both in personnel numbers and the number of weapons and military equipment. Korotchenko said, adding that Russia "should be pragmatic and change the Russian military doctrine and relying on tactical nuclear weapons will be the basis for deterring NATO's aggressive moves."

According to Korotchenko, if Finland and Sweden join NATO in an expedited procedure, by this summer the armed forces of these countries will be fully integrated into the military structure of the North Atlantic Alliance. In case of aggravation of the situation in the European theater of military operations, at any time the deployment of shock groups of joint armed forces of NATO or other actions that critically affect the national security of Russia may take place in the territories of Finland and Sweden

According to Korotchenko, it is also necessary to start developing the land version of mobile Kalibr cruise missile system with the subsequent basing in the North-Western regions of Russia.

The Russian Security Council should start elaborating possible retaliatory steps as soon as possible, the expert added.

"There should be a clear description of the conditions under which in response to aggressive actions or an attack on Russia we will launch retaliatory tactical nuclear strikes on military facilities and military infrastructure of NATO, under what conditions this can be done, how the relevant procedures will be implemented. A doctrinal review of all the above issues is needed. The relevant work should be carried out under the leadership of the Security Council of Russia and should start without delay now, since the question is about the security of our country," the expert added.

Finland and Sweden have been considering plans to join NATO since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join.