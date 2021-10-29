UrduPoint.com

Russia Should Remain Europe's Big Supplier, But Diversification Needed - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

Russia Should Remain Europe's Big Supplier, But Diversification Needed - State Dept.

Russia should remain a big energy supplier to Europe, but the continent should work on diversification and transition away from dependence on natural gas, US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia should remain a big energy supplier to Europe, but the continent should work on diversification and transition away from dependence on natural gas, US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Friday.

"I think Russia should continue to be a big supplier, it makes a lot of sense - they have resource and Europe needs it," Hochstein said. "But I think that diversification was tool number one to ensure that there are other options. Tool number two is to accelerate the transition away from the dependency on natural gas itself."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Amos Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

46 minutes ago
 Police recover 6 motorbikes, arrest 2 accused

Police recover 6 motorbikes, arrest 2 accused

28 seconds ago
 47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

30 seconds ago
 Farrukh for transforming education system to build ..

Farrukh for transforming education system to build knowledge economy

31 seconds ago
 LGs empowerment govt's top priority: minister

LGs empowerment govt's top priority: minister

33 seconds ago
 Preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17, Girls ..

Preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17, Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament comple ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.