Russia Should Remain Multiconfessional Country, Attacks on Beliefs Unacceptable - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia has always been a multiconfessional country and it is very important to prevent attacks over religious beliefs or a lack of them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

"The culture of interaction between followers of various religions and atheists has been developing for ages.

That is why no one allows offensive attacks against representatives of any confession. I hope and very much ask all of you that this never happens because it will destroy our country from within and we cannot allow this to happen," Putin said.

It is always important to remember that even if an attack happens, the response should not be aggressive as "there is no hint at aggression" in Primary scriptures of the leading religions, such as Christianity, Buddhism and islam, the Russian president noted.