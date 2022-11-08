UrduPoint.com

Russia Should Renew Grain Deal Initiative If Wants De-Escalation In Ukraine - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Russia Should Renew Grain Deal Initiative If Wants De-Escalation in Ukraine - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia should renew its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain deal if it wants to demonstrate its commitment to de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict, State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing.

"If it wants to demonstrate a serious commitment to de-escalation, Russia could start by committing to renew this Black Sea grain initiative when it comes up for renewal later this month," Price said on Monday.

Regarding reports that NATO and the European Union are discussing possible talks with Russia about the Ukraine conflict, Price said he is confident that it is not the case that NATO and the EU would separately engage with Russia to determine the future of Ukraine and determine how the conflict ends.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.

