WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russia should take the "serious offer" that the United States has made on swapping jailed US citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"I can't speak to how Russia is perceiving this, we put a serious substantial offer on the table, we are communicating with Russia through serious channels.

They should take this serious offer," Jean-Pierre said.

Griner was sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in jail and a $16,576 fine for illegally introducing cannabis oil in the country. The basketball player pleaded guilty but maintained she did not intend to break any laws.

Moscow and Washington have been negotiating a possible prisoner swap that would include Griner and Whelan, who was convicted on charges of espionage. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it demands a fair one-for-one exchange offers.