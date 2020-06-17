UrduPoint.com
Russia Should Tighten Liability For Underpayments On State Contracts - Prosecutor General

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

Russia Should Tighten Liability for Underpayments on State Contracts - Prosecutor General

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov proposed tightening liability for violating financial discipline when paying to businesses under state contracts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov proposed tightening liability for violating financial discipline when paying to businesses under state contracts.

"Such violations repeat from year to year. A radical solution to the problem requires a response at the Federal level. In this connection, it is proposed to consider tightening the liability for violations of financial discipline," Krasnov said.

From year to year, authorities underpay tens of billions of rubles for state contracts to businesses, and this amount exceeded 146 billion rubles ($2.

1 billion) over the past four and a half years, Krasnov said.

"In accordance with the president's order, in 2019, work on eliminating cases of non-payment of fulfilled state and municipal contracts, which is vital for business, continued in each region of the country. Last year, the amount of debts paid on response acts amounted to 26 billion rubles. In just 4.5 years, it exceeded 146 billion," Krasnov said.

