Russia Should Use All Its Influence, Energy to Resolve Syrian Crisis - SDF

QAMISHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia should use all of its influence and energy to resolve the Syrian crisis, the spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mustafa Bali, told Sputnik.

"We believe that Russia has a huge responsibility in Syria, being a superpower, and including its political and military significance in the region. Russia should use all its influence and energy to resolve the crisis in Syria," Bali said, when asked whether he expected Russia's mediation to promote crisis settlement.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militia, labeled as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

On October 17, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia.

As the five-day ceasefire ended, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed a memorandum, under which Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone. Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols in the area.