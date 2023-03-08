MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Russia might take over the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the coming days.

"We can not rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days. It is important to highlight that this not necessarily reflects any turning point of the war, and it just highlights that we shouldn't underestimate Russia," he said.