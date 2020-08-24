Russia Showcases Military Might at ARMY 2020 Forum Outside Moscow

Combat aircraft, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, replicas of warships and many other pieces of military hardware have been shown off at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY 2020, which has recently opened outside Moscow

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Combat aircraft, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, replicas of warships and many other pieces of military hardware have been shown off at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY 2020, which has recently opened outside Moscow.

The expo, which opened on Sunday and is due to last until Saturday, presents over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 28,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum.

The most spectacular portion of the forum was the dynamic demonstration of the combat capabilities of weapons and military equipment at the Alabino range. A dynamic presentation of T-90, T-80 and T-72 tanks was shown as part of the forum's program.

PMM-2 combat vehicles were seen driving during a demonstration.

Pantsir-S1 medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, Tor-M1 missile systems, Tornado-S and Tornado G multiple rocket launchers, 9K720 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems as well as various tanks, combat vehicles, and armored vehicles all were displayed at the Patriot Park.

Also, the Antey-4000 anti-ballistic missile system from the Almaz-Antey arms industry company was showcased at the forum for the first time.

Strela (Arrow) lightweight air-transportable armored vehicle which can carry up to eight servicemen, including the driver was one of the key exhibits at the exhibition. The empty weight of the Strela is only 4.7 tonnes. At the same time, the mine protection of the vehicle enables it to save the crew's lives in an explosion equivalent to up to 2 kg (4 Pounds) of TNT.

The Kalashnikov Concern, which is an indispensable member of the forum, has come up with an ambitious novelty that attracted spectators a smart-rifle that can sync with mobile devices.

The firearm, which has a collimator sight and a synchronization display, is based on an MR-155 smoothbore rifle. The manufacturer also presented a new AK-19 assault rifle in NATO caliber. Its principal features are a lightweight telescopic stock with improved ergonomics, a new rear sight, and a slotted flash suppressor with the ability to quickly mount a silencer.

Meanwhile, Russian tech giant Rostec will present a system for remote control of military equipment with VR glasses and a Parallax joystick at the forum. According to the company, this system actually turns a combat vehicle into a robot that can be controlled remotely via VR glasses.

The guests at the forum also had an opportunity to see ambitious aircraft presented at the Kubinka airfield, as well as learn about Russia's military equipment's potential. Over 60 types of aircraft, including drones, were seen at the exposition.

For the first time in the forum's history, a navy cluster was presented at the expo. It featured warships, submarines, as well as the latest technical developments for the fleet.

Russia's Burevestnik defense industry enterprise has presented Spout, a next generation of underwater towing devices for high-speed movement of the Navy forces, for the first time at the forum. The company expects mass production of the devices by the end of the year.

The forum is a multifaceted event that is held not only in the Moscow region but also at exhibition venues across Russia.

This year, Army 2020 international defense industry forum, will run through Saturday for the first time as its duration has been increased from six to seven days.