Russia Showcases Unique Underwater Robot For Towing Divers In Serbia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russia Showcases Unique Underwater Robot for Towing Divers in Serbia

NIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The St. Petersburg University of the State Fire Service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry showcased on Wednesday a unique underwater robot for towing divers, dubbed Factor, at the emergency services training exercises in Serbia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The large-scale international exercises on emergency response in the Balkan region started in the Serbian city of Nis on Tuesday and will last through Friday. The exercises are held in three stages at seven training facilities near the cities of Nis, Prokuplje and Aleksinac. Over 500 rescuers from seven countries participate in the exercises, including almost 200 specialists from Russia.

Towing robot Factor is designed to transport a diver under water. The device  may tow almost two tonnes of cargo at a speed of up to 3.

5 knots (6.5 miles per hour) and dive to a depth of 80 meters (262 feet). The robot may work for up to six hours without charging.

The robot is equipped with a depth gauge and a battery charge indicator. Additionally, the device can be equipped with flashlights, infrared photo and video equipment, as well as echo sounders.

Factor may be used in search and rescue operations, lifting of sunken objects, conducting anti-terrorist operations, and during seizure of surface ships.

Nis hosts the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center, which ensures emergency humanitarian response in the Balkans. To date, it has conducted operations to eliminate emergencies in Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece and Slovenia.

